Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Shiism

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Shiism

Shiism or Shia Islam is one of the two main branches of Islam. The doctrine principles of Shiism are monotheism, justice, prophecy, imamate and resurrection. Shiism is based on an interpretation of the Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which has been expressed and taught through Shia Imams.

“O Jabir, is loving the Ahl al-Bayt enough for one who attributes himself to Shiism? By Allah, a Shia is the one who is perfectly pious and obedient to Allah’s commands, and O Jabir, our Shias are known by these signs: They are truthful, trustworthy and loyal. They always remember Allah. They offer their prayers, observe fasts, and recite Quran. They help their neighbors, take care of orphans, and say nothing but good of people. They act nicely towards their parents. They are worthy of people trust and confidence.”

Imam Baqir (A.S)

French

Chiisme

Le Chiisme ou l’Islam Chiite est l’une des deux branches principales de l’Islam. Les principes doctrinaux du Chiisme sont le monothéisme, la justice, la prophétie, l’imamat et la résurrection. Le Chiisme est basé sur une interprétation du Coran et de la Sunna du Prophète Muhammad (P) qui a été exprimée et enseignée par les Imams Chiites.

«Ô Jabir, est-ce qu’aimer l’Ahl al-Bayt suffit pour celui qui s’attribue au Chiisme? Par Allah, un Chiite est celui qui est parfaitement pieux et obéissant aux commandements d’Allah, et ô Jabir, nos Chiites sont connus par ces signes: ils sont véridiques, dignes de confiance et fidèles. Ils se souviennent toujours d’Allah. Ils prient, jeûnent et récitent le Coran. Ils aident leurs voisins, prennent soin des orphelins et ne disent que du bien aux gens. Ils agissent gentiment envers leurs parents. Ils méritent la confiance des gens.»

Imam Baqir (A.S)

Spanish

Shiísmo

El Shiísmo es una de las dos religiones principales del Islam. Los principios del Shiísmo son el monoteísmo, la justicia, la profecía, el Imamato y la resurrección. El Shiísmo se basa en una interpretación del Corán y la Sunnah del Profeta Muhammad (PBD) que ha sido expresada y enseñada a través de los Imames Shiítas.

“Oh, Yabir, ¿es suficiente el amor de nosotros Ahlul-Bait (A.S) para alguien que se atribuye al Shiísmo? Lo juro por Dios, no es de nuestros Shiítas, excepto alguien que tiene la piedad y obedece a Dios. Oh Yabir, ellos no son conocidos, excepto por la humildad, el respeto, la honradez, el recordar mucho a Dios, el ayuno, la oración, la bondad hacia los padres, el cuidado y la ayuda hacia los vecinos pobres ,menesterosos y los huérfanos, la honestidad, la recitación del Corán y el mantenimiento del idioma del pueblo (no molestar a los demás).

Imam Baqir (A.S)