Date :Saturday, May 1st, 2021 | Time : 08:47 |ID: 203066 | Print

Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Nahj al-Balagha

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Nahj al-Balagha

The Nahj al-Balagha is the most famous collection of sermons, letters and narrations attributed to Imam Ali (A.S) that were collected by Sayyid al-Sharif al-Radhi in the late tenth century AD. This book has been organized into three parts: sermons, letters and short sayings.

“O people! Ask me before you lose me, because certainly I am acquainted with the passages of the sky more than the passages of the earth.”


French

Nahj al-Balagha

Nahj al-Balagha (la Voie de l’Eloquence) est la collection la plus célèbre de sermons, de lettres et de récits attribués à l’Imam Ali (A.S) qui ont été rassemblés par Sayyid al-Sharif al-Radi à la fin du Xe siècle après JC. Ce livre a été organisé en trois parties: des sermons, des lettres et d’énonciations.

«Ô gens! Demandez-moi avant de me perdre, car je connais certainement plus les passages du ciel que les passages de la terre.

Imam Ali (A.S), Nahj al-Balagha, Sermon 189


Spanish

Nahyul Balaghah

Nahyul Balaghah es la compilación de una importante y detallada selección de los discursos y cartas del Imam Alí (A.S) recopilados en el siglo X por el sabio islámico, Sayyed Razi. Este libro se divide en tres partes: sermones, cartas y dichos.

“Oh pueblo, pregúntame lo que quieren antes de perderme, porque conozco los caminos del cielo más que los caminos de la tierra.”

Imam Ali (A.S), Nahyul Balaghah, Discurso 189

You might also like
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (A.S)
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Allah (SWT)
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: The holy Quran
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media; Imam Hussain (A.S)
Shia, Shia Islam, Shia Graph Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Shia
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Ahkam (Rulings)
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *