Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Nahj al-Balagha

Nahj al-Balagha

The Nahj al-Balagha is the most famous collection of sermons, letters and narrations attributed to Imam Ali (A.S) that were collected by Sayyid al-Sharif al-Radhi in the late tenth century AD. This book has been organized into three parts: sermons, letters and short sayings.

“O people! Ask me before you lose me, because certainly I am acquainted with the passages of the sky more than the passages of the earth.”



French

Nahj al-Balagha

Nahj al-Balagha (la Voie de l’Eloquence) est la collection la plus célèbre de sermons, de lettres et de récits attribués à l’Imam Ali (A.S) qui ont été rassemblés par Sayyid al-Sharif al-Radi à la fin du Xe siècle après JC. Ce livre a été organisé en trois parties: des sermons, des lettres et d’énonciations.

«Ô gens! Demandez-moi avant de me perdre, car je connais certainement plus les passages du ciel que les passages de la terre.

Imam Ali (A.S), Nahj al-Balagha, Sermon 189



Spanish

Nahyul Balaghah

Nahyul Balaghah es la compilación de una importante y detallada selección de los discursos y cartas del Imam Alí (A.S) recopilados en el siglo X por el sabio islámico, Sayyed Razi. Este libro se divide en tres partes: sermones, cartas y dichos.

“Oh pueblo, pregúntame lo que quieren antes de perderme, porque conozco los caminos del cielo más que los caminos de la tierra.”

Imam Ali (A.S), Nahyul Balaghah, Discurso 189