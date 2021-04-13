Date :Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 | Time : 09:25 |ID: 203070 | Print

Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: The holy Quran

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

The holy Quran

The Quran is the word of God and the heavenly book of Muslims, which was revealed to the Prophet of Islam by Gabriel. The Quran is a miracle and a sign of the prophethood of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the last heavenly book for which no one has been able to bring a likeness or distort it.

“This is the Book of Allah (SWT), there is no doubt in it; It is a guidance for the pious.”
The Holy Quran (2:2)

French: 

Coran
Le Coran est la parole de Dieu et le livre céleste des musulmans, qui a été révélé au prophète de l’Islam par l’ange Gabriel. Le Coran est un miracle et un signe de la prophétie du Prophète Muhammad (P) et le dernier livre céleste pour lequel personne n’a pu apporter une ressemblance ou la déformer.

« C’est le livre au sujet duquel il n’y a aucun doute, c’est un guide pour les pieux. »
Saint Coran (2:2)

Spanish:

Corán

El Corán es la palabra de Dios y el libro celestial de los musulmanes, que fue revelado al Profeta del Islam por Gabriel. El Corán es un milagro y una señal de la profecía del Profeta Muhammad (PBD) y el último libro celestial del que nadie ha podido traer semejanza o distorsionarlo.

“Ésta es la Escritura (el libro), exenta de dudas, como dirección para los temerosos de Alá.”

Corán, 2:2

 

