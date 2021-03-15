Where was the first place of Divine Revelation to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – The Cave of Hira is on top of Jabal Al-Nour about 3 kilometers from Mecca. According to Shia and Sunni authentic sources, it is the place where the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) received his first Divine Revelation from Allah (SWT) by the Angel Jebril/Gabriel (AS).

Ibn Saad in Al-Tabaqat Al-Kobra, Bayhaqi in Dala’il An-Nubuwwah, Ibn Athir in Al-Kamil, Baladhuri in Ansab Al-Ash’raf, Qadhi Nu’man Maqribi in Sharh-ul-Akhbar, Sahih Bokhari, Sahih Moslim, Biharul Anwaar, and in tens of other authentic sources mentioned that Mab’ath of the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) started from the Cave of Hira.