Can inordinate desires affect the belief?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: The prosperous person is the one who takes heed from other’s lives, and the unfortunate is the one who is deceived by inordinate desires (of the soul). Beware that hypocrisy and pretence even at a small level is Shirk (polytheism). And companionship with the people who follow their inordinate desires will lead to forgetting the belief and bring in the Satan [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 86.