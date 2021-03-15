Date :Monday, March 15th, 2021 | Time : 19:49 |ID: 203156 | Print

Pope Francis renews appeal for an end to Syria’s war

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis has renewed his appeal for an end to Syria’s war.

The Syria’s war, he said after the Angelus prayer on Sunday, “has caused one of the worst humanitarian disasters of our times.” Pope Francis renewed his “heartfelt appeal” for all parties to the conflict to “show signs of goodwill, so that a glimmer of hope may open up for the exhausted population.”

He also called on the international community to provide “decisive and renewed” commitment to rebuilding the nation, so that “once the weapons have been laid down, the social fabric can be mended and reconstruction and economic recovery can begin”, Vatican News reported.

 

You might also like
Pope appeals for dialogue in Caucasus
Mahmoud Abbas's letter of appreciation to the Grand Ayatollah Sistani
Pope Francis sent a letter to the head of Iraq Shiite Endowment Bureau +Photos
Pope Francis calls for dialogue and justice in Belarus
Jawad Al-Khoei appreciates Pope's Easter oration + Photo
Pope Francis’s historic visit to UAE
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *