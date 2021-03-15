Pope Francis renews appeal for an end to Syria’s war

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis has renewed his appeal for an end to Syria’s war.

The Syria’s war, he said after the Angelus prayer on Sunday, “has caused one of the worst humanitarian disasters of our times.” Pope Francis renewed his “heartfelt appeal” for all parties to the conflict to “show signs of goodwill, so that a glimmer of hope may open up for the exhausted population.”

He also called on the international community to provide “decisive and renewed” commitment to rebuilding the nation, so that “once the weapons have been laid down, the social fabric can be mended and reconstruction and economic recovery can begin”, Vatican News reported.