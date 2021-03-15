Palestine announces April 13 as first day of Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Palestinian Astronomical Society said Tuesday, April 13, will be the first day of Ramadhan. It made the announcement based on astronomical calculations, Mawazin website reported. The society said the Hilal (crescent moon) of Ramadhan can be seen on the evening of Monday, April 12, in many parts of the world, including in North Africa and South and North America.

While some Muslim scholars rely on astronomical calculations, in many Muslim countries, including Iran, Istihlal (moon-sighting) committees are set up to confirm the start and end of lunar Hijri months, including Ramadhan.

Istihlal refers to efforts for sighting the new moon that determines the beginning of a new month on the lunar Hijri calendar. Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.