Michigan Imam of Friday Prayer: Pope’s meeting with Ayatollah Sistani is a source of honor for Christians and Muslims / Interfaith dialogue movement must continue

SHAFAQNA- The Friday prayer leader of Michigan, referring to the meeting between the Pope and the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, emphasized: “It is a matter of pride that the two great Islamic and Christian leaders are talking about peace, regardless of the belligerent propaganda, and Ayatollah Sistani gifted the book containing the words of Imam Ali (A.S) to the Pope. This dialogue movement must continue.”

Referring to Pope Francis’ recent meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Iraq, Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi, the spiritual leader of the Islamic House of Wisdom (IHW) said: “It seems that the meeting of the world’s Catholic leader, was with a population of more than 1.2 billion inside and outside of Iraq, Iran, Shias, Sunnis and Muslims and Christians, and it was the most newsworthy issue of the past week, and they talked about this valuable event everywhere.”

Islam is the religion of peace, and there must be a dialogue between religions and civilizations to achieve peace

The Michigan Friday Imam said: “When the Pope was returning to Italy on a Vatican flight, CNN interviewed him asking about his message and his feeling about Ayatollah Sistani, and he said: This trip and meeting was not only about Iran and Iraq, but it was in fact a global mission. Indeed, I felt the responsibility of performing a Hajj pilgrimage and a religious ritual on my shoulder, and I knew that I had to perform these rituals and go to Iraq, and when I went, during this spiritual ritual, I met a person who was a great and wise person and a man of God.

Pope Francis emphasized two times that the Grand Ayatollah Sistani was an extremely respectable man. The Pope says he is proud to meet with a Shia cleric. And he repeatedly refers to his humility and wisdom and says that I achieved spiritual results and meeting with such a Religious Authority was spiritually fruitful for me.

He noted: “This meeting took place and this pilgrimage came to an end, but what is important for us is to follow up on this issue. I suggested to the Archbishop of Detroit that there should be a meeting to study the historic meeting between the Pope and the Grand Ayatollah Sistani. Of course, in the thirty years that I have had this personal experience that has nothing to do with politics and government in Iran and elsewhere, I have always relied on the issue of dialogue and talks between religions. Islam is the religion of peace, and in order to achieve peace, there must be a dialogue between religions and civilizations, because we canbsee that wars are criminal and oppressive, and at least our job is to strive and talk for peace. If we all strive for a culture of peace, love, solidarity and brotherhood, regardless of what is happening in the world, in the presence of God, there is proof for us that we did our job and our duty in the face of the crime of terrorism and riots.”

The meeting between the Pope and the Grand Ayatollah Sistani brought honor to Shias and Sunnis

Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi, the spiritual leader of the Islamic House of Wisdom (IHW) said: “Our job, especially after the Najaf meeting, is to pursue the issue of peace and dialogue more seriously. We must continue the talks and dialogue movement. It does not matter who met whom; These are minor issues, and the important issue is that this meeting has honored Shias and Sunnis, Muslims and Christians. It means that it is the pride of humanity that the two great Islamic and Christian leaders, regardless of the belligerent propaganda, speak about peace and that Ayatollah Sistani presents the book containing the sayings of Imam Ali (A.S) to the Pope. Let the world know that the representatives of Islam are not ISIS and al-Qaeda. The representatives of Islam are heroic pacifists such as the Shia Authority. This is a very important issue. Sooner or later we will all die, but the mission of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) must continue through propaganda.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English