How can a person oppress own soul?

SHAFAQNA – If the human being violates those rights which exist in his/her natural ability, violates his/her own rights, and eradicate own rights in the world; this is an example of the oppression of the soul (self). If in the process of thinking, the human being has the ability that his/her thinking is based on the truth, meaning; has the ability to understand the truth, but deviates own thinking toward the falsehood/untruth, under the influences of imitations, influences, and inordinate desires, and finds a crooked thought, again has oppressed himself/herself [1].

[1] Inhitat va Taraqi Tamaddonha, Martyr Mortea Motahhari (RA), Page 120.