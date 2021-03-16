Why is it important to pay back debts?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that one day the body of a dead person was brought so that the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) could pray over it. The Prophet (PBUH) told his companions: You pray over him, but I do not do that. The companions asked: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), why do you not pray over this body? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: Because he is in debt to other people. Abu Qatada Al-Ansari said: I guarantee to pay his debt. The Prophet (PBUH) asked: Will you pay all of his debt? Abu Qatada said: Yes, I will pay the debt in full. Then the Prophet (PBUH) prayed over the dead person’s body. Abu Qatada said: That man’s debt was 17-18 dirhams [1].

