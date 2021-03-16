Pilgrims not to visit Mashhad ,official urges

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An official of Iran’s Khorasan Razavi Province advised pilgrims wishing to visit the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad not to travel to the city for the time being.

Mohammad Sadeq Barati told IQNA that given the coronavirus concerns, pilgrims are advised to postpone their trip.

Mashhad is home to the shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the 8th Shia Imam. It is one of the most extensively visited pilgrimage centers in the world.

Tens of millions of pilgrims from all over Iran as well as other countries visit the holy city every year. This year, however, travels have been restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran so far has surpassed 1.76 million and more than 61,000 people have died of the disease.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a major impact on global sporting, cultural, religious and political events, with a host of events canceled, postponed or forced to be held online.