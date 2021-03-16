Date :Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 | Time : 15:49 |ID: 203261 | Print

Zarif reminds world of Western support for Halabja chemical carnage

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message reminded supports made by West for chemical carnage in Halabja.

“March 16 is the 33rd anniversary of the chemical carnage in #Halabja,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account. “Some care not to remember—those in the west who provided Saddam with the deadly chemicals. Over 5,000 innocent civilians were gassed to death,” he added.

“Still want to talk about “malign regional behavior”? Shameless,” he reiterated. On March 16, 1988 Saddam conducted chemical attacks, martyring more than 5,000 citizens and injuring more than 10,000 others in Halabja.

Tens of thousands Halabja citizens were forced to flee to camps on borders with Iran to get immune to the deadly attacks and more than 70 families lost their children in the movements.

