Australia: Rise In Racism Against Muslims And Asians

SHAFAQNA – Discrimination commissioner says: Australia needs a new national anti-racism framework to address prejudice against Asian Australians due to the coronavirus pandemic and the legacy of “hatred” towards Muslims following the Christchurch attacks, the race discrimination commissioner says. Commissioner Tan on Wednesday will launch a concept paper for the framework ahead of Harmony Day on 21 March. In a speech, he warns that racism is a “significant economic, social and national security threat”.

Tan will soon release a report into attitudes to Australia’s Muslim communities, finding “significant unfavourable treatment and hatred” in the wake of the Christchurch attacks – committed by an Australian white nationalist against Muslims in their places of worship. Tan says Australia must be “brave” to tackle racism and “our current efforts are not enough to achieve this”.

Source: The Guardian