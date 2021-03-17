Brilliant and lofty character of Imam Hussain (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- The incomparable qualities that were present in the personality of the leader of the noble men and the elements and basic matters that were present in the being of Imam Hussain (AS) in incalculable quantity as follows:

Firm Determination

Of the personal qualities of the father of the martyrs is a firm determination and a strong will that this valuable condition he had inherited from his respected grandfather. A Prophet who had changed the course of history and had transformed the meanings of life and alone he stood against the great powers who stood in his way of spreading the word of God.

He moved towards the field of honor and respect with his family members of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) and his companions so that he may hoist the flag of Islam and obtain a great success and victory for the nation of Islam till he finally reached martyrdom.

Refusal to accept Injustice

Among the characteristics of Imam Hussain (A.S) was the illuminated quality of: Refusal to accept oppression. So much so that he earned the title of ‘Abi Dhayyem’ (One who refuses to be oppressed). This is one of the most well known titles of the Holy Imam, because His Eminence was a lofty example of this quality. It was he who raised the slogan of human greatness and constructed the path of honor and respect.

Valor

No personality braver, determined and more valiant than Imam Hussain (A.S) is seen throughout all the stages of the history of humanity. Because His Eminence on the day of Karbala was in such a position that the intellects are perplexed and minds are bewildered at it. The generations venerate his memory and regard his bravery with absolute astonishment, and people have considered his valor higher to that of the well-known valor of his father.

Frankness

Among the special characteristics of the father of the martyrs is frankness in speech and his outspoken nature. All his life he never resorted to uncouth behavior and he never used deception and fraud and did not take up any deviated path. Rather he chose the straight path which was compatible with his living conscience avoided every kind of wavering that religion and good manners do not accept.

Firmness on the Path of Truth

Steadfastness on the path of truth was one of the most prominent qualities of the father of the martyrs, Imam Hussain (A.S), because for the establishment of truth and for the destruction of the facts of falsehood and centers of oppression he exhibited unequalled perseverance.

The Holy Imam (A.S) had in his view, truth with all its vastness and meanings and he set out for the field of contest so that truth may be established in all Islamic lands and that people may be released from atrocities.

Patience and Forbearance

Among the unequalled qualities in which the chief of the martyrs had no peer was that of patience on the calamities of the world and the difficulties of the time. His Eminence, had tasted the bitterness of patience during his childhood when had sat in grief of his grandfather’s and mother’s demise and witnessed the horrifying events that were encountered by his respected father. He saw the atrocities and problems borne by His Eminence and during the tenure of his brother also he experienced the bitterness of patience in the condition that he saw how his soldiers betrayed him and how they cheated him, till finally Muawiyah had him assassinated through poisoning. And how when he wanted to bury his brother next to his grandfather, but the Bani Umayyah disallowed it and this was extremely painful for Imam Hussain (AS).

And the greatest calamity in front of which His Eminence exhibited patience was that right before his very eyes the lofty principles of the Islamic religion were been trampled upon and inappropriate sayings were fabricated and falsely attributed to his grandfather, which were changing and distorting the Law of God.

Forbearance

Forbearance was one of the highest quality of the father of the Martyrs and the most prominent characteristic of His Eminence. According to narrators he did not have any kind of unfavorable habits and he never misbehaved with any badly- behaved person. Rather he dealt with utmost goodness and pleasing manners. In this matter he used to tread the footsteps of his honorable grandfather His Eminence, the Messenger of Allah (S) whose lofty morals and virtues had won the hearts of all.

Humility

Imam Hussain (A.S) was bestowed with utmost humility and his nature was absolutely bereft of any kind of pride and arrogance. He had inherited this quality also from his grandfather who established principles of good manners and lofty morals on the earth.

Kindness and Affection

Among the qualities of the father of the martyrs was that he had great affection for the people and offered his help to those in need. He used to reach for the assistance of all those who needed it and for anyone who sought his refuge, he used to accord it to him.

Almsgiving

Imam Hussain (A.S) went to visit Usamat Ibn Ziyad who was sick and told Imam Hussain (A.S), “Woe! I am sad!” Imam Hussain (A.S) told him, “Why are you sad my brother?” Usamah said, “O son of Messenger of Allah (S)! I am in debt to the tune of sixty thousand dirhams. I am fearful of dying with this debt.” Imam Hussain (A.S) said, “Do not be sad! I will pay your debt before your demise.” And he did so.

Shu’ayb Ibn Abdur Rahman says, “After Imam Hussain (A.S) was martyred, a mark was seen on his holy shoulder. Imam Sajjad (A.S) was asked, ‘What is this sign?’ Imam (A.S) answered, ‘This mark is for the sac of food my father used to carry on his shoulder to feed the poor, the orphan, and the widowed.’”

Sources:

-The Life of Imam Husayn (‘a) Research and Analysis, Baqir Sharif al-Qurashi

– The Uprising of Ashura and Responses to Doubts, Ali Asghar Ridwani

-Imamate and The Imams, Ibrahim Amini