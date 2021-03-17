Imam Hussain (A.S) guided people towards a moderate society where equality is given an important position

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain (A.S) is the greatest personality who has made all historical events of humanity everlasting. He is among those great personages who gave shape to social civilization and principles that form the basis of a life of culture. The life of Imam Hussain (A.S) merged with the souls of the people and became united with their feelings and emotions, because he was such a fresh one that fragrance of honor and greatness issued from him.

He guided them towards a moderate society. A society where equality is given an important position, so that all the people, low and high, may benefit from it. The Imam (AS) struggled more than any other reformer. He had no other aim except the removal of oppression, destruction of injustice and establishment of a just government. A government in which man could bring out peace, greatness and prosperity according to the justice that the Almighty Allah (SWT) wants in the earth and after that the life of the Holy Imam became an ideal exemplar for all ages and all generations and an example of the human Values.

The life of the beloved of the Prophet (PBUH) and his example is a great school that bestows goodness and blessings to individuals and to the society as a whole. Because it inculcates in them loyalty and patience and takes them to faith in God and the best of destination accompanied with honor and righteousness. Supplications that have been quoted from his eminence, Imam Hussain (A.S) are full of lessons of training with the aim to make firm the foundation of faith and belief in Allah (SWT), strength, fear and humility for Allah (SWT) in the depths of the souls of the people so that they may be restrained from crossing the limits and are prevented from injustice and oppression.

And these supplications are considered greatest heritage of intellectual and literary treasure of Islam because they include the principles of ethics, rules of behavior and manners and in addition to this, contain the philosophy of divine oneness and signs of just politics and other things are also included. The supplication of Imam Hussain (A.S) on the Day of Arafah is one of the most significant supplications of Ahlul Bayt (A.S).

