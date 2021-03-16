Date :Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 | Time : 20:59 |ID: 203301 | Print

UN’s envoy warns of dramatic deterioration in Yemen war

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, said that there had been a dramatic deterioration in the country’s long-running war.

“Fighting forces on both sides have suffered heavy losses in this unnecessary battle,” Griffiths said, condemning “shocking” reports of “children increasingly getting drawn into the war effort and deprived of their future”.

Griffiths also raised alarm about the increase in cross-border attacks in recent weeks, highlighting concerns that missile and drone attacks targeted civilian and commercial infrastructure .

“Famine has now arrived to add to the tragedy of Yemen,” Griffiths said. “It is logical therefore and it has been incumbent for the parties now more than ever to stop the fighting and silence the guns”, AlJazeera reported.

