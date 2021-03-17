Will falsehood ever be defeated?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Amiral Momeneen Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: The truth (Haqq) and the falsehood (Batel) are always fighting, and each side has its own supporters. It is not surprising if the falsehood is victorious, as it has been the same from the old times. And although the supporters of the truth are less, perhaps one day their number will increase, but it is less likely that something which is gone (lost) to return [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 16.