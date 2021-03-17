What can inordinate desire for power do to the human being?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) sent one of his companions by the name of Burayr ibn Khudhayr to Omar ibn Sa’ad in order to advise him. In reply to Burayr’s advice, Omar said: I know that whoever fights Hussain ibn Ali (AS) and kills him will be in fire! Burayr asked: Then, why do you want to fight him?! Omar replied: O’ Burayr, do you want me to relinquish the governance of Ray to another person?! Burayr returned and informed Imam Hussain (AS): For the sake of Ray’s governance, Omar Sa’ad wants to kill you [1].

