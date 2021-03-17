Webinar in Spain to discuss mysticism in Islam & Christianity

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A webinar on mysticism in Islam and Christianity will be organized by the Iranian Cultural Center in Spain and the Catholic University of Avila. According to the Center, Mohammad Mahdi Ahmadi, the Iranian Cultural Attaché in Spain discussed the organization of the online program in a meeting with the university’s officials.

It was decided that the webinar be held on May 18 from 9:30 a.m. local time. “Moral living among Muslim and Christian mystics” will be the main theme of the program. The life of three great Muslim mystics, namely Attar Neishabouri, Muhyeddin Ibn Arabi and Seyyed Heidar will be investigated by three Iranian scholar in the webinar. Three professors of the Spanish university will also deliver speeches featuring the life of three Christian mystics. The speeches in Persian and Spanish will be published in the form of a book.