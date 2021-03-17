Date :Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 | Time : 16:18 |ID: 203374 | Print

Photos: Celebrating Shaban Eids at holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine celebrated Shaban Eids. The holy shrine was decorated with flowers and banners on the birth anniversaries of Imam Hussain (A.S), Imam Sajjad (A.S) and Hadhrat Abbas.

