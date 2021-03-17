Experts Declare: Double Standards in UN’s ‘List of Shame’

SHAFAQNA – A group of experts has released a new, damning analysis of UN’s Secretary General’s annual “list of shame,” finding dozens of omissions and discrepancies over the past decade. These experts include the former UN force commander during Rwanda’s genocide; former chair of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child; a child rights expert; and former ambassador to the UN.

These experts compared 10 years of UN’s data on violations against children to the Secretary-General’s annual lists of perpetrators. They found that government forces were far more likely to be left off the list than armed groups, even while committing egregious violations.

For example:

Afghan security forces have killed or injured more than 4,000 children since 2014 but have not been listed.

In 2014, Israeli forces killed 557 Palestinian children and injured 4,249, most during fighting in Gaza. Even though the number of children killed was the third-highest in the world that year, Israeli forces were not listed.

In Somalia, the armed group Al-Shabab has been repeatedly listed for sexual violence against children, but the Somali National Army has not, despite comparable numbers of cases.

In 2020, the secretary-general “delisted” the Saudi and United Arab Emirates-led coalition for killing and maiming children in Yemen, as well as Myanmar’s army for recruiting and using child soldiers. Yet each was responsible for hundreds of violations the previous year.

Source: Human Rights Watch