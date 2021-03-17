Date :Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 | Time : 20:10 |ID: 203417 | Print

UN warns of sharp rise in child and maternal deaths due to COVID-19 in South Asia

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Severe disruptions in health services due to the coronavirus pandemic may have contributed to an additional 239,000 child and maternal deaths in South Asia last year, according to a new United Nations report.

In a new report, UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO) and UN Population Fund (UNFPA) said that the impact also included sharp drops in the number of young children treated for severe acute malnutrition as well as in childhood immunizations.

The region also suffered increased levels of unemployment, poverty and food insecurity due to the pandemic, further undermining public health, the report said. The report – which covered Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – also found that about 420 million children were out of school due to the pandemic and its related control measures, UN News reported.

You might also like
Coronavirus And Women
Yemeni children have died in their 100s reveals UN report
Medical Terrorism: How US's illegal sanctions affect public health in Iran?
UK government to investigate why ethnic minorities worst-hit by COVID-19
UN: At least 11 children killed in 2 separate attacks in Yemen
Prevent strategy Prevent Strategy in the UK promotes culture of fear and sectarian criminality
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *