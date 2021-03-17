UN warns of sharp rise in child and maternal deaths due to COVID-19 in South Asia

SHAFAQNA-Severe disruptions in health services due to the coronavirus pandemic may have contributed to an additional 239,000 child and maternal deaths in South Asia last year, according to a new United Nations report.

In a new report, UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO) and UN Population Fund (UNFPA) said that the impact also included sharp drops in the number of young children treated for severe acute malnutrition as well as in childhood immunizations.

The region also suffered increased levels of unemployment, poverty and food insecurity due to the pandemic, further undermining public health, the report said. The report – which covered Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – also found that about 420 million children were out of school due to the pandemic and its related control measures, UN News reported.