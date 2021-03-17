Hazrat Abbas (A.S); the epitome of virtue and high moral standards

SHAFAQNA- Hazrat Abbas (A.S) was a whole world of virtues and merits. His personality included each and every lofty characteristic. It is however sufficient honor for him to be the son of Imam Ali Amir ul-Mu’minin (S.A) – the model of human perfection. Thus, Hazrat Abbas (A.S) inherited all elements of human perfection from his father and became, in the sight of Muslims, the epitome of virtue and high moral standards. Let us now refer to some of these elements:

Faith

Faith was another major feature in the personality of – Hazrat Abbas (A.S). He was brought up in the laps of true faith, centers of God-fearing, and faculties of obedience to God. His father, chief of the faithful and head of the pious, fed him with the essence of faith, and factuality of God’s oneness.

Courage

Since it denotes the soundness and perseverance of personality, courage is regarded as the highest characteristic of manhood. Hazrat Abbas (A.S) got this characteristic from his father who was the ever most courageous. He was from perfect world that was full of valor; fear never entered his mind during battles in which he participated with his father.

Patience

On the day of Ashura, Hazrat Abbas (A.S) had to encounter unspeakable crises. Nevertheless, he did not show any item of intolerance or worry and did not utter any single word of resentment. On the contrary, he submitted the whole matter to his Lord the Most High and copied his brother, Imam Hussain (A.S), whose patience was as unshakable as heavy mountains. In the midst of all these crises, Hazrat Abbas (A.S) submitted to his Lord completely without showing any weakness.

Loyalty

Loyalty is the noblest characteristic one can have. Hazrat Abbas (A.S) set a record in this field when he represented all features of loyalty distinguishably

Loyalty to the Religion

Hazrat Abbas (A.S) was the most faithful and the best defender of his religion. When Islam had to encounter the danger of eradication by the Umayyad band, who renounced Islam completely and declared war against it, Hazrat Abbas (A.S) dedicated himself to fighting on all fronts for defending his religion and raising the word of God on earth. For sake of the principles of his religion, his hands were cut and he was martyred.

Loyalty to the Nation

As he noticed his nation sinking down under the gloomy nightmare of humility due to the absolute despotism of the Umayyad band that played with people’s fates, Hazrat Abbas (A.S) understood that his mission was to proceed for saving them from this scathing fait accompli. Along with his brother, family members and those glorious companions, they raised the slogan of freedom and declared holy jihad ceaselessly until they were martyred for doing so. This in fact is the ever most elevated loyalty to the nation.

Loyalty to his Brother

It is incumbent upon each Muslim to swear allegiance to the Imam who lives in his time. Hence, al-’Abbas gave the best example of being faithful to the allegiance to the Imam of his time, Imam Hussain (A.S) All over history, you cannot find an item of loyalty more exalted than that of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) to his brother and leader. Hence, his loyalty has become an ultimate goal that attracts every free, honest man.

Will Power

Will power is one of the characteristics of the great ones whose deeds have always been successful, since it is impossible for the weak to achieve any social aim or any political work.

Hazrat Abbas (A.S) was full of determination; he joined the right camp and did not show any negligence or shortcoming. On the stage of history, he has shown himself as being that glorious leader who deserves pride and immortality.

Mercy and Kindness

Hazrat Abbas (A.S) enjoyed the highest standards of morality. He was so kind and merciful with the underprivileged and the persecuted. In Karbala, when the troops of Yazid occupied the banks of the Euphrates and deprived the other party of water, Hazrat Abbas (A.S) showed the most clear-cut signs of kindness and mercy when he saw his brother’s children as well as others, pale-faced and dry-lipped because of thirst. Seeing this view, Hazrat Abbas (A.S) pushed himself towards the river and came back with water for those children.

On the tenth of Muharram, Hazrat Abbas (A.S) also heard the children crying because of thirst. Therefore, his kindness and mercy prompted him to want to quench their thirst. He took the container and faced the enemies so bravely that he could drive them away from the river. As he was about to have a drink, he remembered the thirst of his brother and his children. He then refused to drink before he could sate their thirst.

Has anyone ever seen, heard, or known of such feelings of mercy and kindness at any person other than Hazrat Abbas (A.S) who climbed to the highest summits of glory because of the characteristics of his unique personality?

Al-Abbas, Badr Shahin

Tears For Karbala, Liaket Dewji

The Uprising of Ashura and Responses to Doubts ,Ali Asghar Ridwani