Date :Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 | Time : 20:16 |ID: 203439 | Print

National Quran competition underway in Yemen

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Yemen’s national Quran competition kicked off in the capital Sana’a on Monday.

The start of the competition coincided with the anniversary of martyrdom of Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi, a senior Yemeni commander, Saba.net reported.

Some 200 Quran memorizers from different governorates of the country are taking part in the competition. Organized in separate sections for men and women, it will run for 20 days.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hussein Maqbuli, a Yemeni deputy prime minister, underlined that the Muslim Ummah’s salvation lies in holding fast to the Quran and its teachings.

He also hailed Martyr Badreddin al-Houthi as someone in whose life Quranic culture, values and principles had been manifested. Maqbuli further called on schools to pay more attention to teaching Quran memorization and Quranic concepts to the younger generation.

Quranic activities continue in Yemen despite a six-year aggression launched by Saudi Arabia and its allies against the impoverished Arab country that has left thousands killed and many more injured and homeless.

You might also like
WHO: Over 910 people in Yemen killed for cholera since January
Winners of Quran Contest for Women Awarded in Yemen
UN: Increase of Suspected cholera cases in Yemen
Protest to take place in Geneva September 24 for Yemen before UN Rights Council
Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes inflict heavy damage on Yemen's infrastructure
Yemen’s Ansarullah welcomes UN ceasefire call to fight novel Coronavirus
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *