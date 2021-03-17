India: Court acquits Delhi MLA in Quran desecration case

SHAFAQNA-A local court in Sangrur, Indian state of Punjab on Tuesday acquittin Quran Desecration Case ed Delhi MLA Naresh Yadav and another accused, Nand Kishore, in the Malerkotla Quran desecration Case.

Two others—Vijay Kumar and Gaurav Kumar—were sentenced to two years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 11,000. They have a month to appeal the order.

“After the recovery of torn pages of Quran from Malerkotla city on June 24, 2016, initially Police had registered a case against Vijay Kumar and two others including Nand Kishore and Gaurav Kumar. But later to drag the name of AAP, MLA Naresh Yadav was added. But since police failed to prove their allegations against Yadav, a local court has acquitted him and another accused Nand Kishore,” Yadav’s lawyer Narpal Singh Dhaliwal said. Yadav is the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, according to The Tribune.