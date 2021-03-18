Date :Thursday, March 18th, 2021 | Time : 14:37 |ID: 203462 | Print

Photos: ‘Clean water project’ donation for Ngarambe village, Tanzania by Ashura Human Charity

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Clean water project’ donation for Ngarambe village in Rufiji District of Tanzania by ‘Ashura Human Charity’ and ‘Who Is Hussain’ of Dar-es-Salaam.

