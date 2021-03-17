Palestinians receive first batch of COVAX-supplied vaccines

SHAFAQNA-The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday received its first batch of COVAX-supplied vaccines.

A Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman said 38,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would be used for inoculations as of Sunday, while 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be stored “until there is a scientific decision from the World Health Organization”, according to Reuters.

The Palestinian Authority hopes to cover about 20% of the Palestinian population through the COVAX initiative. It said the initial doses from COVAX would be given to health workers, cancer and kidney patients and people over the age of 75.