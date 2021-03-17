Date :Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 | Time : 21:07 |ID: 203478 | Print
Covid-19 vaccine

Palestinians receive first batch of COVAX-supplied vaccines

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday received its first batch of  COVAX-supplied vaccines.

A Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman said 38,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would be used for inoculations as of Sunday, while 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be stored “until there is a scientific decision from the World Health Organization”,  according to Reuters.

The Palestinian Authority hopes to cover about 20% of the Palestinian population through the COVAX initiative. It said the initial doses from COVAX would be given to health workers, cancer and kidney patients and people over the age of 75.

You might also like
Palestinians Protest as Israel Moves to Grab More Land
Over Sixty Palestinians Injured by Zionist Forces during Nakba Day Protests
Over 2600 Palestinians have been shot and injured by Israeli forces in October: Red Crescent
Egypt’s Mufti urges Int'l community to stop Israel’s violations against Al-Quds
Pro-Israeli Saudi blogger cursed by annoyed Palestinians in Jerusalem al-Quds+ Video
Israeli blockade spoiled Eid al-Adha preparations in Gaza+ Video
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *