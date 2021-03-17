Sheikh Isa Qassim: European Parliament’s testimony on human rights in Bahrain leaves no room for escape from reform

SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim said the European Parliament’s testimony on the human rights situation in Bahrain leaves no room for escape from reform.

Ayatollah Qassim wrote on Twitter: “The testimony of the European Parliament, which was taken by a majority vote on the intensive human rights violations in Bahrain, is one of the proofs of this fact and leaves no room for the government to evade the improvement of the situation.”

He added: “The United States and Europe are the two ruling friends of Bahrain.” So what will this regime do with the testimony of the United States and the European Parliament? This is the testimony of friend against friend.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English