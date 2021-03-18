What did Shia and Sunni scholars say about the love of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) for Imam Hussain (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – Prominent Shia and Sunni scholars have reported many narrations from the prophet of Islam (PBUH) about the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) who is the son of Imam Ali (AS) and Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA). It is reported in one narration from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Hussain is from me, and I am from Hussain. Allah (SWT) loves the one who loves Hussain. Hussain is one of my grandchildren [1].

In another narration, Rashid ibn Rouh Ansari reported: When the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) was prostrating (in Sijdah), Hussain (AS) used to come from the back of the rows (of worshippers) and climb on the back of the Prophet (PBUH). And when the Prophet (PBUH) wanted to stand up, put one hand on the back of Hussain (AS) and the other hand on his knee until he finished his Salaat/Salaah (prayers) [2].

