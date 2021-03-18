Photos:Celebrating birth anniversaries of Sha’ban moons at al-Abbas holy shrine

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: As in every year, with the first day of the holy month of Sha’ban, the month of the auspicious birth anniversaries of Ahl Al-Bayt (A.S), the Al-Abbas’s holy shrine like usual is decorated to show the joy and festivity, as the relevant departments have started decorating the holy sanctuary to reflect the festive atmosphere of this holy month in all the corridors of the holy shrine, in order to bring joy and happiness to the lovers and followers of Ahl Al-Bayt (A.S).

Garlands roses were put in the entrances and exits of the holy shrine, colored lamps were enlightened and banners were hung to show the greatness of these days, in which we celebrate the birth anniversaries of Imam Hussain, Imam As-Sajjad and Imam Al-Mahdi (peace be upon them all), as well as of those of the Moon of the Tribe, the banner bearer Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas and Ali Al-Akbar son of Imam Hussain (A.S).