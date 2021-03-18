Photos: Shaban decorations in square between two holy shrines in Karbala

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Karbala welcomes the month of Sha’ban with lot of happiness, and joy and happiness is appearing in the decorations of the square between the Two Holy Shrines, rejoicing in the coming of this holy month and celebrating the birth anniversaries of the Mohammadian moons; Imam Hussain (A.S) , his brother Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (A.S) and his son Imam al-Sajjad (A.S) and the birth of the Master of the Order and the Time; al-Hujjah son of al-Hassan (God Almighty hastened his holy reappearance).