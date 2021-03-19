Hariri: In meeting with Aoun we talked about government of 18 specialised ministers/ We will have another meeting on Monday

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister in charge of forming the Lebanese government said: “In a meeting with Michel Aoun, we talked about forming a government of eighteen ministers composed of experts to get the country out of the economic crisis.”

“I listened to the president and his remarks. We agreed to meet again on Monday, where there will be answers on how to get to the government as soon as possible,” Hariri said after meeting Michel Aoun at Ba’abda Palace, noting that the main goal was to stop the collapse.

Noting that the main goal of any government is to stop the collapse and restore confidence to the international community and to settle the situation where the Lira is falling, he added: “The aggravation of the economic situation has no justification. What justifies the escalation of the lira crisis is the lack of prospects for the people, so the government’s main goal is to stop this and give the people the prospect of stopping the collapse of the currency.”

The caretaker Prime Minister stated: “The Lebanese saw a clash yesterday, but I have come here today to reduce this tension and calm the situation. Monday will come and there will be an opportunity to reach a conclusion.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English