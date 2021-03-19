https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Ayat-Vahid.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-19 10:28:512021-03-19 10:28:51Can women perform Wudhu in the presence of non-Mahrams? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer
Can women perform Wudhu in the presence of non-Mahrams? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about performing Wudhu for women.
Question: Can a woman perform Wudhu in front of non-Mahram?
The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: If it is in a way that her body or hair can be seen by non-Mahram; it is Haram.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
