Can women perform Wudhu in the presence of non-Mahrams? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about performing Wudhu for women.

Question: Can a woman perform Wudhu in front of non-Mahram?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: If it is in a way that her body or hair can be seen by non-Mahram; it is Haram.

