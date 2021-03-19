What is the point of knowledge when it is not utilized?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the fourth Shia Imam, Ali bin Hussain Al-Sajjad (AS) who said: As long as you do not act upon what you know, do not ask about what you do not know; because if nothing is done about gained knowledge, there is no outcome except disbelief (Kofr), and ingratitude for its owner (the one who has gained the knowledge) and causes the person to go away from God [1].

[1] Kafi, Vol. 1, Page 44.