Date :Saturday, March 20th, 2021

How can the human being reach a high status of moral principles?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: The worst enemies of the human being are anger (Qadhabah) and inordinate desires (Shahwatah). Whoever can restrain them has reached a high status and has attained his/her ultimate goal as a human being [1].

[1] Qorarul Hikam, Page 302, Hadith 6867.

