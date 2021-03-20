How can the human being reach a high status of moral principles?

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/ali.jpg 145 237 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-20 10:40:222021-03-20 10:40:22How can the human being reach a high status of moral principles?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: The worst enemies of the human being are anger (Qadhabah) and inordinate desires (Shahwatah). Whoever can restrain them has reached a high status and has attained his/her ultimate goal as a human being [1].
