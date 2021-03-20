Date :Saturday, March 20th, 2021 | Time : 17:19 |ID: 203692 | Print

Iftar, Itikaf in Mosques banned in Egypt

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Holding Itikaf (religious retreat) and Iftar (fast breaking) ceremonies during Ramadhan in Egypt’s Mosques was banned in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Nouh Al-Issawi, a deputy Awqaf Minister, said that in an attempt to curb the COVID-19 disease, Mosques are not allowed to host Itikaf and Iftar gatherings in the holy Month of Ramadhan, RT Arabic reported.

Itikaf, in the Islamic faith, is a particularly commended pious practice consisting of a period of retreat in a Mosque, for a certain number of days in accordance with the believer’s own wish. During Ramadhan, Muslims all over the world start fasting at dawn and break their fast at sunset, either at home or in Iftar gatherings at Mosques and other places. Al-Issawi also said Mosques that fail to observe the health protocols in Ramadan will be closed by the Awqaf Ministry. He also called on worshippers to wear masks and observe social distancing at Mosques.

