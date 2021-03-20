Date :Saturday, March 20th, 2021 | Time : 17:25 |ID: 203697 | Print

Rouhani congratulates counterparts on Nowruz

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in separate messages to presidents of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan offered congratulations on the arrival of Nowruz. In his messages, President Rouhani referred to coronavirus pandemic and the economic and social challenges in the world.

He hoped for establishing interaction between countries and controlling coronavirus. President Rouhani wished happiness and health for all countries. Spring Equinox falls on March 19-21 Nowruz in Persian language marks the first day of spring and Persian New Year that is celebrated across the world by various countries, particularly in Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

