Iran takes parts in SCO states Nowruz celebrations

– Iran’s Ambassador to Beijing Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh in a Twitter message said: ” Nowruz as a symbol of peace and friendship and mutual respect” was slogan of this year, and Iran had active presence in the cultural event. Nowruz is the Iranian New Year and it begins with spring equinox on March 21. It is celebrated in areas that were once part of the Persian Empire and in places where people from those areas have later settled.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), or Shanghai Pact, is a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance, the creation of which was announced on 15 June 2001 in Shanghai, China by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan; the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Charter, formally establishing the organisation, was signed in June 2002 and entered into force on 19 September 2003.

The original five members, with the exclusion of Uzbekistan, were previously members of the Shanghai Five group, founded on 26 April 1996. Iran has observer status with SCO and applied for full membership. Influential member states, China and Russia have said they support Iranian membership bid.