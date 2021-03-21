Egypt bans I’tikaaf and al-Rahman tables during Ramadan due to Corona

SHAFAQNA- Egyptian officials have announced a ban on setting up al-Rahman tables for Iftar during the holy month of Ramadan and holding I’tikaaf ceremonies in Egyptian mosques due to the Corona.

“The ministry will order the closure of mosques that do not take preventive measures during the holy month of Ramadan,” said Noah al-Issawi, Egypt’s deputy minister of endowments for mosques.

Al-Issawi stated: “Due to the precautionary measures, it has been decided to return the Taraweeh prayer in the mosques where Friday prayers are held.”

He added: “Anyone who is infected with the Cronavirus is not allowed to go to the mosque, but if he enters the mosque, he is a sinner and should not offer Taraweeh prayers in mosques.”

Meanwhile, the Egyptian government has begun preparations to deal with the third wave of the Coronavirus in the country as the number of infected people increases.

It is worth mentioning that the Egyptian people invite all the fasting people to a naive Iftar during the holy month of Ramadan by setting up the al-Rahman tables.

