Can Imam’s (as) create and give sustenance?

Why does Allah (swt) address himself in the Qur’an sometimes using ‘I’ and sometimes using ‘We’.

From the Holy Quran

Allah (swt) says in the Holy Quran:

وَلَوْ أَنَّهُمْ رَضُوا مَا آتَاهُمُ اللَّهُ وَرَسُولُهُ وَقَالُوا حَسْبُنَا اللَّهُ سَيُؤْتِينَا اللَّهُ مِن فَضْلِهِ وَرَسُولُهُ إِنَّا إِلَى اللَّهِ رَاغِبُونَ

If only they had been content with what Allah and His Messenger gave them, and had said, “Sufficient unto us is Allah! Allah and His Messenger will soon give us of His bounty: to Allah do we turn our hopes!” [Quran 9:59]

In another verse of the Holy Quran:

وَمَا نَقَمُوا إِلَّا أَنْ أَغْنَاهُمُ اللَّهُ وَرَسُولُهُ مِن فَضْلِهِ

This revenge of theirs was (their) only return for the bounty with which Allah and His Messenger had enriched them. [Quran 9:74]

Distribution of Rizq/sustenance at the hands of the Imam’s (as)

حدثنا محمد بن عبد الجبار عن الحسن بن الحسين اللؤلؤي عن احمد بن الحسن الميثمى عن صالح عن ابى حمزة قال آنت عند على بن الحسين وعصافير على الحايط قبالته يصحنفقال يابا حمزة اتدرى ما يقلن قال يتحدثن ان لهن وقت يسالن فيه قوتهن يا ابا حمزة لاتنامن قبل طلوع الشمس فانى اكرهها لك ان الله يقسم في ذلك الوقت ارزاق العباد وعلى ايدينايجريها

It has been narrated to us by Muhammad Bin Abdul Jabbar, from Al-Hassan Bin Al-Hassan Al-Lu’lui, from Ahmad Bin Al-Hassan Al-Maysami, from Saleh, from Abu Hamza who said:

“I was in the presence of Ali Bin Al-Husayn (as), and there were sparrows on the wall, across from the courtyard. He (as) said: ‘O Abu Hamza, do you know what they are saying? They are saying that there is a time for them in which they ask with their strength.

O Abu Hamza, do not sleep before sunrise, for I dislike that for you. Allah (swt) Divides in that time the sustenance of the servants, and on Our hands, it is carried out.”

[Source: Basaair Al Darajaat, Vol. 7, Chapter. 14, Hadees. 9]

All narrators are trustworthy, except for ‘Saleh’ whose specifics are not known

Another Narration on similar lines:

حدثنا محمد بن عيسى عن يونس بن عبدالرحمن عن بعض اصحابه عن ابى عبدالله عليه السلام قال سمعته يقول ليس شئ يخرج من الله حتى يبدأ برسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله ثم بامير المؤمنين ثم واحدا بعد واحد لكى لايكون اخرنا اعلم من اولنا

Narrated Muhammad bin Isa, from Yunus bin Abd al-Rahman, from some companions from Abi Abdillah Imam Sadiq (as):

“Nothing comes from Allah (swt) unless its beginning from the Prophet (saww) then Amir al-Mumineen (as) and then one by one and our last one is not more knowledgeable than our first.”

[Source: Basaair al-Darajat, Pg. 116]

Imam Al-Qaim (atfs) will give sustenance (Rizq)

أخبرنا أحمد بن هوذة الباهلي قال: حدثنا إبراهيم بن إسحاق النهاوندي قال: حدثنا عبدالله بن حماد الانصاري، عن عبدالله بن بكير، عن حمران بن أعين عن أبى جعفر(عليه السلام) أنه قال: ” كأننى بدينكم هذا لا يزال متخضخضا يفحص بدمه ثم لا يرده عليكم إلا رجل منا أهل البيت، فيعطيكم في السنة عطاء ين، ويرزقكم في الشهر رزقين، وتؤتون الحكمة في زمانه حتى أن المرأة لتقضي في بيتها بكتاب الله تعالى وسنة رسول الله(صلى الله عليه واله وسلم)

Ahmad bin Hawtha al-Bahili narrated from Ibraheem bin Iss~haq an-Nahawandi from Abdullah bin Hammad al-Ansari from Abdullah bin Bukayr from Hamran bin Ayun that Abu Jafar al-Baqir (As) had said:

“As if I see your religion agitating in its blood and then no one will restore it as it has been before except a man from us Ahlul Bayt. He will give you two gifts a year and two livelihoods/sustenance a month. You will be granted with wisdom at his time until a woman can judge with the Book of Allah and the Sunna of the Prophet (s) in her house.”

[Source: Al-Ghayba – An-Numani, Chapter. 13, Hadees. 30]

Thanking Prophet Mohammad (saww) & Aale Mohammad (as) upon eating food

With reference to the above verses we have the following narration:

كنز الفوائد للكراجكي : ذكر أن أبا حنيفة أكل طعاما الامام الصادق جعفر بن محمد عليهما السلام فلما رفع عليه السلام يده من أكله قال : الحمدلله رب العالمين اللهم إن هذا منك ومن رسولك .

فقال أبوحنيفة : يا أبا عبدالله أجعلت مع الله شريكا ؟ فقال له : ويلك إن الله تعالى يقول في كتابه : ( وما نقموا إلا أن أغناهم الله ورسوله من فضله )

ويقول في موضع آخر : ( ولو أنهم رضواما آتيهم الله ورسوله وقالوا : حسبنا الله سيؤتينا الله من فضله ورسوله ) فقال أبوحنيفة : والله لكأني ما قرأتهما قط من كتاب الله ولا سمعتهما إلا في هذا الوقت ، فقال أبوعبدالله عليه السلام : بلى قد قرأتهما وسمعتهما ، ولكن الله تعالى أنزل فيك وفي أشباهك ( أم على قلوب أقفالها ) وقال ( كلابل ران على قلوبهم ما كانوا يكسبون

It is written in Kanzul Fawaid by Karajaki that once Imam Jafar-e-Sadiq (asws) was eating food with Abu Hanifa and after finisning, Imam Jafar-e-Sadiq (asws) expressed gratitude like this:

“I thank Allah (azwj) who is the Sustainer of All Worlds, O Allah (azwj) this was a blessing from You (azwj) as well as from Your Prophet (saww).”

Upon hearing this Abu Hanifa said: “O Abu AbdAllah (asws)! You have include ‘someone else’ along with Allah (azwj).”

Imam Jafar-e-Sadiq (asws) replied: “Be Careful! Allah (azwj) Says in His Book(9:59):

“If only they had been content with what Allah and His Messenger had gave them, and had said, “Sufficient unto us is Allah! Allah and His Messenger will soon give us out of their Kindness”

And at another place Allah (azwj) Says (9:74):

“……And they only stayed in opposition because Allah and His Messenger enriched them out of His grace…..”

After listening to these Verses from Imam Jafar-e-Sadiq (asws), Abu Hanifa said: “By Allah (azwj)! It seems I have never read or heard someone reciting these Verses of the holy Quran before.”

Imam Jafar-e-Sadiq (asws) said: “No, its not like this! You have not only heard these Verses before but also have read them. However, Allah (azwj) Says for you and people like you(47:24):

“Will they then not meditate on the Qur’an, or are there locks on the hearts?”

and Says (83:14):

“Nay, but that which they have earned is rust upon their hearts.

[Source: Bihar Al Anwar Vol.47 Pg.240]

محمد بن يحيى، عن أحمد بن محمد، عن القاسم بن يحيى، عن جده الحسن بن راشد، عن ابن بكير قال: كنا عند أبي عبد الله عليه السلام فأطعمنا ثم رفعنا أيدينا فقلنا: الحمد لله . فقال: أبو عبد الله عليه السلام: اللهم هذا منك ومن محمد رسولك، اللهم لك الحمد صل على محمد وآل محمد

Muhammad ibn Yahya has narrated from Ahmad ibn Muhammad from al-Qasim ibn Yahya from his grandfather al-Hassan ibn

Rashid from ibn Bukayr who has said the following:

“Once we were with Abu Abd Allah Imam Sadiq (as), and the Imam (as) gave us food, after eating we raised our hands and said, “All praise belongs to Allah.” Imam Sadiq (as) then said, “O Allah (swt), this is from You and from Muhammad (saww), Your messenger, O Lord, all praise belongs to you, O Allah, send blessings upon Muhammad and his family (as).”

[Source: al-Kafi, Vol. 6, Pg. 296]

السيد فضل الله الراوندي في نوادره : بإسناده عن موسى بن جعفر ( عليهما السلام ) ، قال : « وكان الصادق ( عليه السلام ) ، إذا قدم إليه الطعام يقول : بسم الله وبالله ، وهذا من فضل الله ، وبركة رسول الله ( صلى الله عليه وآله ) ، وآل رسول الله ( عليهم السلام ) ، اللهم كما أشبعتنا فأشبع كل مؤمن ومؤمنة ، وبارك لنا في طعامنا وشرابنا وأجسادنا وأموالنا

Imam Moosa Kazim (as) said that Imam Sadiq (as) food was placed in front of Him used to say, “With the name of Allah (swt) and by Allah (swt), This is from the favor/grace of Allah (swt) and blessing of the Prophet (saww) and progeny of the Prophet (as). O’Allah (swt), like you made us full (with food), make every believing man and women full. And bless our food, our drink, our bodies and our wealth.”

[Source: Mustadrak al-Wasael, Vol. 16, Pg. 278]

Imam’s (as) asking Allah (swt) for creating/Sustenance

Sheikh Toosi Narrates:

و أخبرنا الحسين بن إبراهيم عن أبي العباس أحمد بن علي بن نوح عن أبي نصر هبة الله بن محمد الكاتب قال حدثني أبو الحسن أحمد بن محمد بن تربك الرهاوي قال حدثني أبو جعفر محمد بن علي بن الحسين بن موسى بن بابويه أو قال أبو الحسن علي بن أحمد الدلال القمي قال اختلف جماعة من الشيعة في أن الله عز و جل فوض إلى الأئمة ص أن يخلقوا أو يرزقوا فقال قوم هذا محال لا يجوز على الله تعالى لأن الأجسام لا يقدر على خلقها غير الله عز و جل و قال آخرون بل الله تعالى أقدر الأئمة على ذلك و فوضه إليهم فخلقوا و رزقوا و تنازعوا في ذلك تنازعا شديدا فقال قائل ما بالكم لا ترجعون إلى أبي جعفر محمد بن عثمان العمري فتسألونه عن ذلك فيوضح لكم الحق فيه فإنه الطريق إلى صاحب الأمر عجل الله فرجه فرضيت الجماعة بأبي جعفر و سلمت و أجابت إلى قوله فكتبوا المسألة و أنفذوها إليه فخرج إليهم من جهته توقيع نسخته إن الله تعالى هو الذي خلق الأجسام و قسم الأرزاق لأنه ليس بجسم و لا حال في جسم ليس كمثله شي‏ء و هو السميع العليم و أما الأئمة ع فإنهم يسألون الله تعالى فيخلق و يسألونه فيرزق إيجابا لمسألتهم و إعظاما لحقهم

“There was a difference among a group of Shias on whether Allah (swt) authorized the Imam’s (as) to create and give livelihood. Some said that this is impossible and none other than Allah (swt) has authority to create. And others say that Allah (swt) has authorized the Imam’s (as) over it and has delegated/authorized them and hence they create and give sustenance. And they (the two groups) disputed in this which was a severe dispute.”

“Someone said why dont we approach Abi Jafar Muhammad bin Usman Al-Umree and ask him about this issue and make clear for you the right path in it because verily he is the way to the Imam of the Time (atfs) [Sahib Al Amr]. The group agreed on Abi Jafar and wrote the matter to Imam of the Time (atfs). And came the following letter from the Imam (atfs):”

“Verily Allah (swt) is the one who creates the bodies and distributes livelihood. Because He (swt) does not have a body and nothing is inside Him. There is none like him and He is the all hearing and all knowing. And the Imam’s (as) ask Allah (swt) and He creates and the Imam’s (as) ask Allah (swt) and He gives livelihood. Allah (swt) anwers their questions (in affirmative) and exalts them for their rights.”

[Source: Al-Gaibah – Toosi, Pg.293-294 & Al-Ehtejaaj Vol.2 Pg.472]

Note: Now when we ask the Imam’s (as) for sustenance, etc we have the very same belief as described above by Imam Az Zaman (atfs) that we ask Imam (as) who intern get it from Allah(swt).

Affairs of creation comes from the house of the AhlulBait (as)

The following is part of Ziyarat of Imam Husain (as) to be recited as narrated from Imam Sadiq (as):

أَنَا عَبْدُ اللَّهِ وَ مَوْلَاكَ وَ فِي طَاعَتِكَ وَ الْوَافِدُ إِلَيْكَ أَلْتَمِسُ كَمَالَ الْمَنْزِلَةِ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ وَ ثَبَاتَ الْقَدَمِ فِي الْهِجْرَةِ إِلَيْكَ وَ السَّبِيلَ الَّذِي لَا يُخْتَلَجُ دُونَكَ مِنَ الدُّخُولِ فِي كَفَالَتِكَ الَّتِي أُمِرْتَ بِهَا مَنْ أَرَادَ اللَّهَ بَدَأَ بِكُمْ بِكُمْ يُبَيِّنُ اللَّهُ الْكَذِبَ وَ بِكُمْ يُبَاعِدُ اللَّهُ الزَّمَانَ الْكَلِبَ وَ بِكُمْ فَتَحَ اللَّهُ وَ بِكُمْ يَخْتِمُ اللَّهُ وَ بِكُمْ يَمْحُو مَا يَشَاءُ وَ بِكُمْ يُثْبِتُ وَ بِكُمْ يَفُكُّ الذُّلَّ مِنْ رِقَابِنَا وَ بِكُمْ يُدْرِكُ اللَّهُ تِرَةَ كُلِّ مُؤْمِنٍ يُطْلَبُ بِهَا وَ بِكُمْ تُنْبِتُ الْأَرْضُ أَشْجَارَهَا وَ بِكُمْ تُخْرِجُ الْأَشْجَارُ أَثْمَارَهَا وَ بِكُمْ تُنْزِلُ السَّمَاءُ قَطْرَهَا وَ رِزْقَهَا وَ بِكُمْ يَكْشِفُ اللَّهُ الْكَرْبَ وَ بِكُمْ يُنَزِّلُ اللَّهُ الْغَيْثَ وَ بِكُمْ تَسِيخُ الْأَرْضُ الَّتِي تَحْمِلُ أَبْدَانَكُمْ وَ تَسْتَقِرُّ جِبَالُهَا عَنْ مَرَاسِيهَا إِرَادَةُ الرَّبِّ فِي مَقَادِيرِ أُمُورِهِ تَهْبِطُ إِلَيْكُمْ وَ تَصْدُرُ مِنْ بُيُوتِكُمْ وَ الصَّادِرُ عَمَّا فَصَلَ مِنْ أَحْكَامِ الْعِبَادِ

“I am the slave of Allah and your servant who is at your service. I have come to you as a guest to beg for the perfection of my position with Allah and to keep my steps steady in following your way and to beg for the path which does not prevent those who follow it from receiving an assurance from you; an assurance which Allah has ordered you to give. Those who seek Allah, begin with you. Those who seek Allah begin with you. Those who seek Allah begin with you. Allah exposed the lies through you and He keeps the times of affliction away from us through you. Allah started His creation with you and He shall end it with you. And Allah cancels or confirms that which He pleases through you. Allah removes disgrace from us through you and He shall avenge the un-avenged blood of the believers through you. The trees in the earth grow through you and they become fruitful through you. And the skies rain and send down sustenance through you. Allah removes the anguish thorough you and He rains mercy through you. The earth which carries your bodies glorifies Allah through you and it through you that mountains are fixed firmly in the earth. The will of Allah with regard to His destines affairs descends to you and is issues from your houses. In the same way, true and detailed rulings, which govern the people, are issued from your houses.”

[Source: Al Kafi, Vol.4 Pg.575 & Kamil Al Ziyarat Pg.198]

Narrators are trustworthy. The narration is Authentic (Saheeh).

For the complete Ziyarat read here:

The ‘Amr’ of the Ulil-Amr

و فيه و قد ذكر عليه السلام الحجج قال السائل: من هؤلاء الحجج؟ قال: هم الرسول الله و من حل محله من أصفياء الله و هم ولاة الأمر الذين قال الله فيهم: «أَطِيعُوا اللَّهَ وَ أَطِيعُوا الرَّسُولَ وَ أُولِي الْأَمْرِ مِنْكُمْ» و قال فيهم: «وَ لَوْ رَدُّوهُ إِلَى الرَّسُولِ وَ إِلى‏ أُولِي الْأَمْرِ مِنْهُمْ لَعَلِمَهُ الَّذِينَ يَسْتَنْبِطُونَهُ مِنْهُمْ» قال السائل، ما ذاك الأمر؟ قال على عليه السلام، الذي به تنزل الملئكة في الليلة التي يفرق فيها كل امر حكيم من خلق أو رزق و أجل و عمل و حيوة و موت، و علم غيب السموات و الأرض، و المعجزات التي لا ينبغي الا الله له و أصفيائه و السفرة بينه و بين خلقه

The person said, “Who are these Hujjaj?”

Imam Ali (as) said, “They are Prophet of Allah (saww) and those who succeeded him who are selected by Allah (swt) and they are the Wali-Amr (gaurdians) regarding them Allah (swt) says,

“Obey Allah, and obey the Messenger, and those charged with authority among you” [Quran 4:59]

And says,

“If they had only referred it to the Messenger, or to those charged with authority among them, the proper investigators would have Tested it from them” [Quran 4:83]

The person said, “What is that Amr?”

Imam Ali (as) said, “That (Amr) is with which the angels descend in the night in which all the wise matters (Amr) are distinguished, from creation (Khalq), livelihood (Rizq) and life and death and the unseen knowledge of the heavens and the earth and the Miracles that is not for any one but Allah and his selected ones and the means between Him and this creations.”

[Source: Tafseer Noor Al-Saqlain Vol.1 Pg. 507, Al-Ehtejaaj Vol. 1 Pg. 375]