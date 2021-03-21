Saudi crown prince receives a lawsuit over Khashoggi killing

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a lawsuit filed by Jamal Khashoggi’s Fiancée in a US court.

The “Democracy Now for the Arab World” (Dawn) organization said that Mohammed bin Salman had received a lawsuit filed against him. In a US court related to the murder of Khashoggi. The organization stated, in a statement, that it had succeeded, accompanied by Khashoggi’s fiancée, Turkish Hatice Cengiz, in informing bin Salman. The lawsuit filed against him in the Federal District of Columbia Court.

The case was filed on October 20. She pointed out that Bin Salman received the lawsuit via “WhatsApp”. And via express mail.The judicial complaint stated that Mohammed bin Salman and other Saudi officials “carried out conspiracy and premeditation. By kidnapping, restraining, drugging, torturing and assassinating the US-based journalist. And the defender of democracy, Jamal Khashoggi, inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Prime Time Zone reported.