Date :Sunday, March 21st, 2021 | Time : 09:06 |ID: 203741 | Print

Saudi crown prince receives a lawsuit over Khashoggi killing

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a lawsuit filed by Jamal Khashoggi’s Fiancée in a US court.

The “Democracy Now for the Arab World” (Dawn) organization said that Mohammed bin Salman had received a lawsuit filed against him. In a US court related to the murder of Khashoggi. The organization stated, in a statement, that it had succeeded, accompanied by Khashoggi’s fiancée, Turkish Hatice Cengiz, in informing bin Salman. The lawsuit filed against him in the Federal District of Columbia Court.

The case was filed on October 20. She pointed out that Bin Salman received the lawsuit via “WhatsApp”. And via express mail.The judicial complaint stated that Mohammed bin Salman and other Saudi officials “carried out conspiracy and premeditation. By kidnapping, restraining, drugging, torturing and assassinating the US-based journalist. And the defender of democracy, Jamal Khashoggi, inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Prime Time Zone reported.

You might also like
HRW condemned US' threat to Iranian culture sites
Pro-Israeli Saudi blogger cursed by annoyed Palestinians in Jerusalem al-Quds+ Video
For 4 more years, top dissident cleric’s prison sentence extended by Saudi Arabia
Remembrance ceremony held for Jamal Khashoggi, one year after his killing
Khashoggi family may have forgiven murderers under Saudi “pressure and intimidation”
Ilhan Omar introduces bill to sanction Saudi Crown Prince for Khashoggi’s murder
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *