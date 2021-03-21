Is there any difference between men and women for performing Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about performing Wudhu for men and women.

Question: Is performing Wudhu for women different from men?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: There is no difference in Wajibaat (required by the religious decrees), but it is Mostahab (recommended) for washing hands, women start from inside the elbow, and men from behind the elbow.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA