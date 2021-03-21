AstraZeneca its COVID-19 vaccine does not contain any pork-derived ingredients

SHAFAQNA- AstraZeneca said on Sunday its coronavirus vaccine does not contain any pork-derived ingredients.

Indonesia’s highest Muslim clerical council, the Indonesia Ulema Council, said on its website Friday that the vaccine is “haram” because the manufacturing process uses “trypsin from the pork pancreas.” Still, the council approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use given the pandemic emergency.

But AstraZeneca Indonesia director Rizman Abudaeri said in a statement: “At all stages of the production process, this virus vector vaccine does not use nor come in contact with pork-derived products or other animal products”, Reuters reported.