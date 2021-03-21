Date :Sunday, March 21st, 2021 | Time : 20:18 |ID: 203788 | Print

Pope calls for fight against Mafia’ organizations

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Sunday called on people to fight organised crime groups such as the mafia around the world.

“Mafias are present in various part of the world and, taking advantage of the pandemic, they are enriching themselves through corruption,” Francis said, speaking at his Sunday noon address on the day Italy remembers victims of organised crime.

“These structures of sin, mafia structures, are against the gospel and mistake idolatry for faith,” the pope added. “Today, let us remember all the victims and renew our commitment against mafias,” Francis said, according to Reuters.

