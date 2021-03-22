Is there a connection between wealth and arrogance?

SHAFAQNA – A wealthy financier wearing expensive clothes came to see the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and sat next to him. Then a poor person with inexpensive dusty clothes entered and sat next to the rich man. The rich man immediately pulled his clothes and moved away and the Prophet (PBUH) who became upset about this act, asked: Are you frightened that something from the poor ones sticks to you? The rich man replied: No; the Prophet (PBUH) asked: Are you frightened your clothes get dirty or any of your wealth goes to him? The wealthy man replied: No.

The Prophet (PBUH) asked: Then, why did you move away in this way? The rich man replied: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), I have a companion who makes any bad act, look good to me and vice-versa; and to compensate for this sin, I want to give half of my wealth to this poor man. The Prophet (PBUH) asked the poor man: Do you accept half of his wealth? The poor man replied: No. The rich man asked: Why? The Poor man replied: I fear to become a vain person like you and my spirit becomes rebellious like yours [1].

