Date :Monday, March 22nd, 2021 | Time : 10:22 |ID: 203795 | Print

Can a woman perform Wudhu with nail polish? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about performing Wudhu for women.

Question: Is it possible for a woman to perform Wudhu with nail polish?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: No, performing Wudhu with nail polish or anything else that prevents water reaching Wudhu parts, is invalidated.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *