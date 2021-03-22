Can a woman perform Wudhu with nail polish? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Ayat-Vahid.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-22 10:22:342021-03-22 10:22:34Can a woman perform Wudhu with nail polish? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about performing Wudhu for women.
Question: Is it possible for a woman to perform Wudhu with nail polish?
The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: No, performing Wudhu with nail polish or anything else that prevents water reaching Wudhu parts, is invalidated.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
