Can a woman perform Wudhu with nail polish? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about performing Wudhu for women.

Question: Is it possible for a woman to perform Wudhu with nail polish?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: No, performing Wudhu with nail polish or anything else that prevents water reaching Wudhu parts, is invalidated.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA