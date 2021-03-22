Macron: Pope’s visit to Iraq is “a real turning point“ for Middle East

SHAFAQNA- French President Emmanuel Macron called Pope Francis today (Monday) to congratulate on his recent visit to Iraq, calling it a “real turning point” for the Middle East, according to the Élysée Palace.

The French presidency said in a statement: “Macron first congratulated Pope Francis on his historic visit to Iraq and spoke about the impact and importance of this visit, describing it as a real turning point for the region.”

The Élysée Palace noted that Macron and the Pope expressed their thoughts and concerns about the crises that are destabilizing many parts of the world, including the spread of Jihad in Africa, whether on the continent or the east coast of the continent, the situation in Lebanon and, more broadly, the instability of countries that use religious diplomacy for political purposes.

It should be noted that Pope Francis paid a three-day visit to Iraq, the Pope’s first visit to Iraq, during which he called for a united effort to avoid hatred and spread peace.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English