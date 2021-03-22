Beating a Shia cleric in Bahrain’s Jau Prison

SHAFAQNA- The Bahraini Attorney General has announced the start of the trial of a man who tried to kill a Shia cleric named Sheikh Zuhair Ashour in one of the country’s prisons.

The Bahraini Prosecutor office announced today (Monday) that a criminal court will immediately hear the case of a former Bahraini regime soldier who attacked Sheikh Zuhair Ashour in prison. According to the prosecutor of Bahrain’s Al-Janubiyah province, the former soldier of the Bahraini regime, who was in the prison where Bahraini political prisoner Sheikh Zuhair Ashour is being held for a crime, and beat the cleric.

According to the report of this office, in addition to attacking Sheikh Ashour, the mentioned person also incited other prisoners against him. Sheikh Zuhair Ashour, who is being held in Bahrain Central Prison for taking part in anti-Al-Khalifa regime demonstrations, has sustained superficial injuries following the attack and beating of the former soldier.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English