The United Nations Secretary-General has called on everyone to draw inspiration from Norooz

SHAFAQNA – In a message commemorating the International Day of Norooz, Secretary-General António Guterres recalled that last year, Norooz celebration (Iranian/Persian New Year) coincided with the early days of an unprecedented and devastating global pandemic. “This year, the Norooz spirit is more vital than ever.”

“Today, we can start to see light at the end of the tunnel … As the world comes together to defeat COVID-19, Norooz serves as an inspiration to recover and rebuild in a more just and durable way, in harmony with nature”, he added. Norooz, which marks the first day of spring and the renewal of nature, is celebrated by more than 300 million people all around the world and has been celebrated for over 3,000 years in the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East and other regions.

In his message, Mr. Guterres also noted the importance of solidarity between communities and generations, highlighting that the commitment in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to “leave no one behind” is more essential than ever. “I offer my best wishes to everyone marking Norooz. May this day advance happiness, health and harmony to all.”