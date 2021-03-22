Massive fire breaks out at Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

SHAFAQNA- A massive fire broke out at Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, destroying hundreds of tents and a number of health centres and other facilities.

The blaze at Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar district erupted in the late afternoon on Monday and spread quickly through at least four blocks. No casualties were immediately reported, but deaths and injuries were feared.

“It has been a challenging situation because many of these huts are in a hilly terrain where fire trucks can’t have access,” said Al Jazeera’s Tanvir Chowdhury, reporting from Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka. “There is no kind of water system within the camp area to douse the fire.” Sources at the camp told that the fire was brought under control more than four hours after it erupted, according to Al Jazeera .